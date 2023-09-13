(Bloomberg) -- Seychelles targets completely protecting all the seagrass off the Indian Ocean island nation by 2030 from 87% this year as it seeks to safeguard its natural carbon sinks.

The protection measures it’s taking include preventing erosion of the coastline and preserving marine habitats, both of which keep carbon-absorbing seagrass meadows intact, Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust Chief Executive Officer Marie-May Jeremie said.

“Our seagrass is relatively extensive. It’s still in very good condition in most locations,” Seychelles’ Minister of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment Flavien Joubert said in a separate interview.

Seagrass, the protection of which forms part of the nation’s submission to the United Nations, known as its nationally determined contribution, on how it plans to combat global warming, has been the main ecosystem focus for Seychelles’ Coastal Wetlands and Climate Change Project that began in 2020. The archipelago, which has a population of about 100,000 people, relies on tourism and fishing to generate most of its foreign currency.

Seychelles has approximately 12 species of seagrass, which cover 142,000 hectares (351,000 acres) and store 16.7 million tons of organic carbon, equivalent to about 61 million tons of carbon dioxide, Jeremie said.

Seagrasses salt marshes and mangroves are the marine ecosystems that Seychelles is trying to protect.

For 2020–30, Seychelles needs an estimated $61.3 million a year to implement is climate change policies and is facing a $14.4 million per annum shortfall, according to the African Development Bank. In October 2018 the government raised $15 million through a so-called blue bond that had a $5 million guarantee from the World Bank and introduced the world’s first debt refinancing for ocean conservation, according to the pan-African lender.

SeyCCAT, as the Seychellois organization is known, has been coordinating a campaign since 2020 to raise awareness of the value of seagrass and is supporting the government by providing it with the data it has gathered, Jeremie said.

“That would include of course, a blue carbon policy for the whole of Seychelles, that would look at how to manage these areas, how to use them and also maybe how to get those financial opportunities that can be derived from there,” she said.

Blue carbon refers to carbon captured by the world’s ocean and coastal habitats such as seagrass, mangroves and marshes. Most of the carbon taken up by such ecosystems is stored below the ground and when blue carbon ecosystems are degraded or lost, they release carbon back to the atmosphere.

Where seagrass has been damaged, SeyCCAT is putting in place measures including barring some types of economic activities, Jeremie said.

“We are also monitoring advancements that are happening in the space of seagrass restoration,” she said.

