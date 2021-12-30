(Bloomberg) -- Seychelles, an Indian Ocean archipelago that is dependent on tourism and fisheries, has reintroduced strict measures after nine people in the local community tested positive for Covid-19.

The government introduced eight measures which will remain in place for 14 days, President Wavel Ramkalawan said in an emailed speech. These include restrictions on public gatherings, the shutting of schools, the prohibition of religious ceremonies except funerals and the closure of bars, casinos and cinemas. Year-end celebrations are allowed, but with close family members only.

The airport remains open without any additional conditions to existing ones, Ramkalawan said.

