“Today is my last press conference as governor of the central bank,” she told reporters Thursday in the capital, Victoria, after she said the benchmark interest rate will remain unchanged at 2%, a record low. “I am preparing myself for the end of my contract, which is mid-March 2024.”

Abel, 50, who has been with the central bank for almost three decades in various roles, was appointed governor in March 2012. She was reappointed for a second six-year term in March 2018, according to the central bank’s website.

The economist, whose deputies include Brian Commettant and Jenifer Sullivan, spearheaded the introduction of a revised monetary policy framework at the end of 2018.

“The central bank will remain a strong institution,” Abel said. “There’s nothing for the economy to worry about” after March, she added.

