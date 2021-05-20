(Bloomberg) -- Seychelles, which has vaccinated a greater proportion of its people against Covid-19 than any other nation, said a recent surge in cases of the disease continued to abate this week.

The number of active cases fell to 1,560 from more than 2,700 a week ago and the number of cases detected daily declined to 154 from a peak of 324 earlier this month, the health ministry in the nation of 98,000 people’s said in a presentation on Thursday.

Restrictions, which include a ban on intermingling of households and a ban on sports events, was extended until May 31 and Jude Gedeon, the country’s public health commissioner, said a booster shot may be considered for August.

