(Bloomberg) -- Seychelles declared a state of emergency after a blast at an explosives depot owned by a local construction company, and following flooding caused by heavy rains.

Downpours, flooding and landslides left at least three people dead in Mahe, the main island of the Indian Ocean archipelago, President Wavel Ramkalawan told reporters on Thursday. The popular tourist destination’s airport remains open.

The explosion caused “massive damage” to the Providence Industrial Estate and surrounding areas, according to a statement published on the presidency’s website. The affected zone is located on the eastern part of the the main island. Buildings on the nearby Cerf Island were also damaged.

A criminal investigation is under way into what caused the detonation of explosives at containers owned by a construction company, the president said.

