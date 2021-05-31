(Bloomberg) -- Seychelles, which has vaccinated a greater proportion of its people against Covid-19 than any other nation, said active cases of the disease fell 11% in the week to May 29 as a recent surge in infections continues to abate.

The Indian Ocean archipelago has 1,071 active cases, the health ministry of the nation of 98,000 people said in a statement on Monday. Hospitalizations declined and to date no one who has been fully vaccinated has died of the disease, it said.

