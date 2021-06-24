(Bloomberg) -- Seychelles, which has suffered a surge in Covid-19 cases despite fully vaccinating 68% of its people, said genetic sequencing of samples shows that the so-called Beta variant, first discovered in South Africa last year, is dominant.

The Indian Ocean island nation has mainly offered Sinopharm and AstraZeneca Plc vaccines, the latter made under license in India and known as Covishield, to its 98,000 people. The health ministry has reported that at least two people fully vaccinated with Covishield have died of the coronavirus. In February results of a study carried out in South Africa showed that the AstraZeneca shot had limited impact in preventing mild disease from Covid-19. It didn’t make findings on serious disease and death.

“The Beta variant of concern was predominant in the sequenced samples from February 2021 going forward,” the health ministry said in a presentation on Thursday.

