(Bloomberg) -- Seychelles, which has vaccinated a greater proportion of its population against the coronavirus than any other country, said unvaccinated citizens are six times more likely to develop Covid-19 than those who have taken the inoculations.

The country of 98,000 has experienced a surge in infections even though 65% of its people have taken two doses of vaccine. Still, most of those infected haven’t taken a vaccine, the health ministry said in a presentation on Thursday.

The island nation has yet to send samples from infected people to Kenya for analysis as it announced it planned to do last week.

The samples will now be sent next week, said Jude Gedeon, the public health commissioner, at a press conference.

