(Bloomberg) -- Seychelles’ finance minister called for an overhaul of the criteria used to determine which countries should qualify for support to deal with the fallout of climate change, because existing benchmarks don’t cater for some of those most in need.

An Indian Ocean archipelago of 115 islands, Seychelles is considered by the International Monetary Fund to be “exposed to a disproportionately high economic, social and environmental impact arising from climatic shocks and natural disasters.” Despite its vulnerability, the country of about 100,000 people doesn’t qualify for some concessional funding because of its relatively high per-capita gross domestic product.

“You take 50 wealthy people out of Seychelles, you can become poor overnight,” Finance Minister Naadir Hassan said in an interview from Victoria, the capital, on Friday. “This fundamental issue of using income categorization for support remains one of the problematic” areas for small countries, he said.

The government estimates that it needs $600 million over the next decade to respond to climate change adaptation and mitigation. It’s unlikely to be able to raise the money on the capital markets, or be able to tap a fund agreed to at last year’s COP27 climate talks to help vulnerable nations deal with loss and damage arising from increasingly extreme weather.

“There’s a very real possibility that Seychelles will not benefit” from the loss-and-damage mechanism due to its wealth categorization, said Hassan, who is due to participate in the COP28 talks in Dubai later this month. “So, have we achieved much? No.”

