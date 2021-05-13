(Bloomberg) -- Seychelles, which has vaccinated a greater proportion of its population against Covid-19 than any other nation, said a surge in cases of the disease is easing.

While the number of active cases has risen to 2,739, from 2,486 on May 10, the seven-day rolling average of infections has fallen to 178 from 322 about a week ago, the country’s health ministry said in slides presented at a press conference on Thursday.

Of the current active cases 855 are Seychellois and the rest are foreigners, the ministry said. A third of those infected had taken two doses of either Sinopharm or AstraZeneca Plc vaccines. It didn;t give further detail other than to say most cases are mild or asymptomatic.

Seychelles has fully vaccinated over 62% of its population of about 98,000.

