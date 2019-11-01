(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Minouche Shafik, a former deputy governor at the Bank of England, is the U.K. government’s favored candidate to take over the top job at the institution, according to the BBC.

The government believes it would be inappropriate to name someone before the general election in December, the BBC said. Incumbent Mark Carney is due to step down as governor on Jan. 31.

Shafik is currently director of the London School of Economics and Political Science and, if appointed to the BOE, would be its first female chief.

The report is yet another twist in what’s been a tortuous appointment process that was due to have been completed in the autumn. Just this week, former Deputy Governor Paul Tucker - who lost out the last time to Carney -- was said to be in the frame. On Thursday, the government said the process was on track, only for reports to emerge later that there would be no announcement until after the election.

Names that have been linked to the BOE governorship include Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent and Chief Economist Andy Haldane, as well as external figures such as economists Gerard Lyons and Helena Morrissey.

If the Dec. 12 election results in a change of government, that could also mean a new chancellor, who could throw out any shortlist and appoint someone else.

