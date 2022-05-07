(Bloomberg) -- Shaftesbury Plc and Capital & Counties Properties Plc are in advanced talks to create a real estate group with assets in some of London’s hottest spots, including Covent Garden and Chinatown.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, a major investor in both companies, signaled its support for the all-stock deal, terms of which remain under discussion, the companies said in a joint statement late Saturday. Shaftesbury would own 53% and Ian Hawksworth, chief executive officer of Capco, would continue in the same role at the combined real estate investment trust, which could be worth about 3.6 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) based on current market values.

The combination would hold potential letting space of about 2.9 million square feet in the capital’s West End, plus about 1.8 million square feet in retail and hospitality space. Office and residential accommodation would total about 1.1 million square feet, according to the statement.

The potential deal comes as London shows signs of recovery with tourists flocking to the capital, domestic consumers visiting shops and restaurants and commuters returning to their offices. According to Bloomberg’s Pret Index, which tallies sales in Pret a Manger stores in the neighboring financial district and in Canary Wharf, transactions were 88% of pre-pandemic levels last week.

Shares of both companies have languished in the past year, with Shaftesbury falling 10% and Capco dropping 11%.

Evercore and Blackdown Partners are advising the Shaftesbury board, while Rothschild & Co. is advising Capco.

Sky News reported the companies were in talks earlier Saturday.

