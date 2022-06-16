(Bloomberg) -- Shaftesbury Plc and Capital & Counties Properties Plc have agreed to merge, creating a landlord that will own vast swathes of London’s West End including Covent Garden and Chinatown. Both companies fell in London trading.

The all-share merger will result in Shaftesbury owning 53% of the new company, which will have a portfolio of properties valued at about £5 billion ($6.1 billion), according to a statement Thursday. Ian Hawksworth, chief executive officer of Capco, and Jonathan Nicholls, chairman of Shaftesbury, will continue in the same roles in the combined firm, which will be named Shaftesbury Capital.

The deal comes as London shows signs of recovery with tourists flocking to the capital, domestic consumers visiting shops and restaurants and commuters returning to their offices. According to Bloomberg’s Pret Index, which tallies sales in Pret a Manger stores, transactions in the West End were 90% of pre-pandemic levels last week.

“We have all had a fairly challenging couple of years and as London starts to recover it does seem to be a good time to bring these businesses together as that recovery becomes more apparent,” Hawksworth said in a telephone interview.

It’s also the latest in a spate for deals for publicly traded landlords as shareholders agree to combinations to increase scale and to lower relative management costs. LXI REIT Plc and Secure Income REIT Plc are in the process of a combination, while Workspace Group Plc bought McKay Securities Plc earlier this year.

Both firms fell in London following the announcement. Capco shares were down 2.4% at 3:06 p.m., while Shaftesbury stock was 9% lower.

The agreement was not welcomed by all shareholders.

“The terms announced today are unattractive and fail to reflect the inherent value of the Shaftesbury estate,” Mike Fox, head of sustainable investments at Royal London Asset Management, said in an emailed statement. “It is unclear why it is in the interests of Shaftesbury shareholders to accept them.”

Royal London holds 3% of Shaftesbury’s stock and less than 1% of Capco, according to company filings compiled by Bloomberg.

The deal is expected to result in pre-tax cost savings of about £12 million pounds a year by the end of the second full year following completion, according to the statement.

The combined company will have about 2.9 million square feet of rentable space. About a third of the portfolio’s value is retail, a third hospitality and leisure and the remainder split between offices and apartments. It will have a net tangible asset value of about £3.8 billion.

The deal has been recommended to shareholders by both companies’ boards and is supported by Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, a major shareholder in both. It comes after CapCo bought a 25.2% stake in Shaftesbury during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic when landlords’ share prices slumped. It had recently sold a major plot of land in London’s Earls Court district.

That means the deal has the backing of about 35.3% of Shaftesbury shareholders that are entitled to vote and 19.2% of the votes that could be cast on the CapCo resolutions, according to the statement.

The deal is expected to complete by the end of the year.

Rothschild & Co. advised Capco, along with the group’s brokers UBS Group AG and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Shaftesbury was advised by Evercore Inc., Blackdown Partners, Liberum Capital Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

