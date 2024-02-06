(Bloomberg) -- Shake Shack Inc. uses chicken with “no hormones,” and has trumpeted that in its marketing for years. But no other chicken sold in the US has added hormones, either, and a shareholder activist group is calling the chain’s claims confusing at best.

“Did ya know our Chick’n Shack is made from all-natural cage-free crispy chicken breast, with no hormones or antibiotics EVER?,” the company posted on Twitter, now known as X, in 2019. Nutrition information describes the chicken similarly. Statements about a lack of hormones are found in the company’s allergen guide, a blog post about the Hot Chick’n sandwich and a litany of other corporate communications.

The claims are “difficult to understand,” says the Accountability Board, a group that advocates for corporate transparency and compliance. Aside from the nationwide ban on producing or selling chicken with added hormones, all chicken contains naturally occurring hormones.

The group wants to put a shareholder proposal in Shake Shack’s 2024 proxy statement asking the company either to show its chicken is actually “hormone-free” or explain the claims and provide a risk analysis of making them. “Shareholders would be right to seek clarity,” the group said in a November letter to the company.

In a filing this week, Shake Shack has asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to let it exclude the proposal from its 2024 proxy materials, noting that it has begun changing its public statements to say “no added hormones” (the company’s emphasis).

Josh Balk, chief executive officer of the Accountability Board, isn’t satisfied with that change. “Shake Shack can’t make harmful and false claims for years and quietly sweep them under the rug when caught,” he said in an email to Bloomberg. “And especially so by simply replacing one misleading claim for another.”

A Shake Shack spokesperson acknowledged the change to “no added hormones” and added, “We are also not making any changes to our chicken suppliers or any of our supply chain and food policies — it is simply a language change.”

