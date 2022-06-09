(Bloomberg) -- Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe Inc. faces boycott calls after reports that its executive chairman donated $110,000 to a Trump-backed candidate, a controversy also embroiling food vendors like Shake Shack Inc. that use its products.

Jim Martin, the breadmaker’s former president, helped to finance Republican Doug Mastriano in his bid for governor of Pennsylvania, as reported by local Philadelphia papers Billy Penn and Spotlight PA. Mastriano has advanced former President Donald Trump’s false election-fraud claims.

A representative from Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe wrote that the company doesn’t endorse any candidate, adding that its family stockholders have a range of views.

Some small restaurants and shops have stopped serving Martin’s bread rolls, putting pressure on fast-food chain Shake Shack, which still dishes out hamburgers on potato rolls made by the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania-based company.

A Shake Shack spokesperson wrote that the company “has always championed equality, inclusion and belonging at our company,” adding that it doesn’t make political donations or endorse those made by private individuals.

“In regards to the actions of individuals associated with the Martin’s company and their personal political donations -- those are the choices of those individuals and do not express the values of Shake Shack,” the spokesperson wrote. “We continue to be in active conversations with Martin’s to express our concern.”

Individual shoppers and a number of local establishments have shared their decision to stop using Martin’s products.

“We don’t want to take part in the support of something we so strongly disagree with,” Quinnie’s, a Hudson, New York-based restaurant, posted on Instagram. The company declined to comment further.

