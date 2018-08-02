(Bloomberg) -- Slowing foot traffic and an unchanged revenue outlook at Shake Shack Inc. spooked investors expecting more, driving shares down in after-hours trading.

Guest traffic slipped 2.6 percent in the most recent quarter, even though total same-store sales beat estimates, sending the shares down as much as 7.9 in late trading in New York on Thursday. Traffic had already fallen 4.2 percent in the first three months of the year at the New York-based burger chain.

Sales growth has been under pressure lately as Shake Shack expands beyond its foothold of the U.S. East Coast -- and New York City in particular. During the quarter, the company opened five domestic company-operated locations plus six international licensed sites, and it’s on track to open as many as 35 domestically this year. Through Thursday’s close, Shake Shack had already risen 48 percent so far this year and remains heavily shorted.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of between $446 million and $450 million. That’s in-line with what it has been saying, but some analysts had been expecting Shake Shack to raise its outlook.

Shake Shack this year has tried to expand its popularity and draw a more health-conscious crowd by offering a grilled chicken sandwich and veggie burgers. Still, higher labor costs after minimum-wage hikes and an increase in beef prices have been pressuring margins.

