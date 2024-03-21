(Bloomberg) -- Shake Shack Inc. tapped Papa John’s International Inc.’s chief executive officer, Rob Lynch, to lead the company as it aims to further expand internationally.

Lynch will succeed Randy Garutti, who spent more than 20 years with the company, on May 20. The board chose Lynch for his experience in marketing, data analytics, technology and restaurant-level profitability, Shake Shack said in a statement Thursday.

The appointment “marks the beginning of our next chapter of growth as we seek to further elevate Shake Shack as a leading global brand,” said Danny Meyer, Shake Shack’s founder and chairman.

Shake Shack shares were down 3% at 9:53 a.m. in New York. Papa John’s fell 4.9%.

Lynch’s previous roles include president of Arby’s and vice president of marketing at Taco Bell.

Garutti will transition to an advisory position when Lynch assumes the CEO role, keeping it through the end of the year.

“Lynch will likely begin his tenure with a focus on improving weak same-store sales vs. 2019 and store-level economics,” Michael Halen, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, wrote in a note.

Shake Shack said in February that it expects margins to reach 20% to 21% for the full year, which on the high end would be the loftiest since 2019.

The company has been working to rebuild sales and profits, which took a hit during the pandemic in part because of a concentration of stores in city centers. This year, Shake Shack will focus on improved training and kitchen operations to cut service times.

At Papa John’s, Chief Financial Officer Ravi Thanawala will serve as interim CEO. Lynch will stay on as an adviser until April 30.

