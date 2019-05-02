Shake Shack Spikes as Burger-Eaters Using Its App Boost Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Shake Shack Inc. jumped in late market trading after sales blew past estimates, prompting the restaurant chain to raise its full-year outlook.

Same-store sales rose 3.6 percent last quarter, exceeding analysts’ projected 0.8 percent increase, according to Consensus Metrix. Shake Shack also raised its forecast for revenue and same-store sales, sending the stock up as much as 9.7 percent in late trading Thursday.

Key Insights

Shake Shack is seeing success with a revamped mobile app, along with new chicken items. Warm weather in certain key areas also helped left customer traffic 1.6 percent.

The burger purveyor, which is working to improve digital technology and delivery, recently hired its first chief information officer. Consumers are demanding convenience and rivals are ramping up delivery service to meet their needs, meaning it could get harder from here.

As Shake Shack expands across the U.S., it’s moving into less-dense areas and the suburbs, putting pressure on average sales per location. At the same time, it’s boosting growth abroad with as many as 18 new international locations planned for this year in markets including China and Mexico.

Market Reaction

The shares jumped as much as 9.7 percent in late trading in New York. The restaurant company gained 39 percent so far this year through Thursday’s close.

Get More

For the company statement, click here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Leslie Patton in Chicago at lpatton5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net, Kevin Miller

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.