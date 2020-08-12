(Bloomberg) -- A series of high-profile resignations from Brazil’s economic team have left Economy Minister Paulo Guedes shaken but committed to keep pushing for reforms in the government, according to two people close to him.

The losses are also the most visible sign yet that his ambitious economic agenda is suffering a downgrade in size and scope.

The latest defections Tuesday night included the secretary responsible for Guedes’ privatization plans and another in charge of overhauling Brazil’s costly public sector. Both quit saying they were unhappy with the pace of reforms, some of which have ground to a halt after the pandemic forced the government to shift resources to protect vulnerable workers and companies. Their departure comes after three other losses suffered by the economic team over the past three months.

Guedes, a University of Chicago-trained economist who became a market darling by promising to restore discipline to Brazil’s public finances, is shaken by the resignations but has no intention of leaving his job, according to two people close to him.

Instead, the minister will remain focused on the most urgent task at hand -- an overhaul of Brazil’s tax system he deems essential to boost the post-pandemic economic recovery, said the people, who requested anonymity because they’re not allowed to discuss the topic in public.

“The government had an agenda and chose the people to implement it,” said Rafael Cortez, a political scientist with Tendencias consultancy. “The change of key names represents a break of expectations about the agenda, as well as the timing of its implementation.”

Shaken, Steadfast

Guedes’ dampened mood was visible late on Tuesday when he announced the departure of his team mates -- including his close friend Salim Mattar, then privatizations secretary. The minister said the successive resignations felt like a “stampede” and went as far as to say he understood Mattar’s discomfort in the government.

Yet he promised to fight back by pushing forward his reform agenda and made a strong defense of his plan to reimpose financial austerity to government finances in 2021, following a year of record budget deficits needed to fight the coronavirus crisis.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been suffering strong pressure from lawmakers and even some cabinet members who want him to boost public investment in detriment of a law that freezes government expenditures for two decades. Guedes’ priority, according to the two people close to him, is to defend such law, known as the spending cap, which is considered by investors as the country’s last line of defense against runaway budget deficits.

Early on Wednesday, Bolsonaro put another show of support for his embattled minister, saying his government remains committed to fiscal responsibility and the spending cap, even at a moment when a tighter budget leads ministers to seek more funds for their projects.

