(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s retail energy market shakeout is accelerating as more suppliers hit the wall two months after the regulator clamped down on lax management and poor customer care.

Ten natural gas and electricity providers have folded in the last 12 months, including two in the past fortnight. That highlights the difficulties of being a small energy company in a crowded market under increasing scrutiny from policy makers.

The jump in failures is the downside of U.K. government efforts to boost competition in an industry traditionally dominated by six companies. That’s led to a market flooded by small and medium-sized suppliers offering cheaper and more flexible tariffs for energy. Some of those are falling victim to volatile wholesale prices, high running costs and providing poor customer service.

“There will be more consolidation,” said Hayden Wood, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Bulb Energy Ltd., which had a 4% share of electricity supply market by the end of the first quarter. His company has invested in technology to “provide something that is different to what the smaller suppliers can.”

In 2006 there were just 10 energy suppliers operating in the U.K., ballooning to more than 70 last year, according to regulator Ofgem. That number fell below 60 this month when Cardiff Energy Supply Ltd. and Solarplicity both ceased trading. URE Energy had its license to supply electricity revoked on Thursday after failing to meet its renewable energy obligations.

Ofgem brought in more stringent entry requirements for new suppliers in June, including tighter funding requirements, providing a customer service plan and passing a “fit and proper” test.

“The large number of small energy suppliers and the harsh way the market is regulated make it difficult for companies like Solarplicity to survive,” Solarplicity said in a statement on its website this week.

It’s not just small suppliers feeling the pinch. The stranglehold that the “Big Six” utilities have had on the British market has been chipped away as customers have fled in their millions to smaller firms that offer cheaper and often greener tariffs.

Centrica Plc ’s British Gas, which 15 years ago controlled a quarter of the domestic electricity market, now has a 19% market share. Its slice of the gas market has fallen from over 50% to 28%.

Firms such as Bulb, Octopus Energy and Ovo Energy Ltd. have benefited from the disruption as has Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Shell Energy who entered the market by acquiring First Utility.

Another Big Six supplier, SSE Plc, is in talks with Ovo to sell its battered retail unit, which has been on the block since a deal with Innogy SE’s Npower fell through in November. Meanwhile, Centrica CEO Iain Conn will step down after a tenure that has seen two-thirds of of the company’s value lost and millions of customers walk away.

The disruption “will be good for customers, the next generation of supplier will be serving so much more to the customer,” Wood said.

