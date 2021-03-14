(Bloomberg) -- HighPoint Resources Corp., a Denver-based shale oil producer, has filed for bankruptcy in a Delaware court.

The driller’s Chapter 11 petition in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware indicated its estimated liabilities to be up to $1 billion.

HighPoint operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado and Wyoming, a shale play that has seen more than three-quarters of its drilling rigs idled, according to Baker Hughes Inc.

