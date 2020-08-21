(Bloomberg) -- Shale explorers increased the number of rigs searching for oil in the U.S. by the most since a price crash triggered an unprecedented collapse in drilling.

With crude stabilizing above $40 a barrel, the number of active oil rigs in the country rose by 11 to 183 this week, according to Baker Hughes Co. data released Friday. That was the biggest add since January in a rebound from the lowest count since before the shale boom kicked off more than a decade ago.

Halliburton Co., the world’s biggest fracking provider, expects the worst-ever slump in oil exploration to end soon. Almost three fourths of the nation’s active oil rigs have been sidelined this year on the heels of pandemic-driven lockdowns that decimated energy demand and sent prices plummeting in March and April.

“We do see some recovery in the back half” of this year, Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said during a recent interview on Bloomberg TV. “Frack activity reached a bottom in the second quarter. I think we’ll see drilling activity reach a bottom in the third quarter and then some modest recovery.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.