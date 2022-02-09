(Bloomberg) -- Continental Resources Inc. plunged as much as 44% after founder and majority owner Harold Hamm distributed shares to family members, slashing his stake in the shale driller by more than two-thirds.

Hamm, the Oklahoma wildcatter who helped usher in the shale-oil breakthroughs that made him a billionaire, held more than 81% of Continental’s outstanding shares prior to Wednesday’s filing that disclosed his stake has shrunk to about 24%.

Continental shares fell as low as $31.21 in the minutes after the disclosure was filed with regulators and hovered in the low- and mid-$30s for more than half an hour before erasing those losses.

The distribution was done for estate-planning purposes, according to the filing. As a result, five Hamm children each now have in their names about $2.3 billion in Continental stock.

Hamm’s holdings in the company he incorporated in 1967 fell to 86.5 million shares from almost 300 million.

