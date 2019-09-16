(Bloomberg) -- American shale producers, one of the worst-performing segments on the stock market this year, jumped in early trading Monday after an attack on a Saudi Arabia oil production facility over the weekend sent crude prices surging.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. surged as much as 11% while Concho Resources Inc. and Diamondback Energy Inc. were among other names to post strong gains in New York. The global crude benchmark clocked the biggest advance in dollar-terms since futures started trading in 1988.

State energy producer Saudi Aramco lost about 5.7 million barrels per day of output on Saturday after 10 unmanned aerial vehicles struck the world’s biggest crude-processing facility in Abqaiq and the kingdom’s second-biggest oil field in Khurais.

The spike in oil prices offers relief at a critical time for U.S. shale producers, which have seen investors flee after the sector largely failed to generate shareholder returns while rapidly growing output.

At the end of last week, independent oil drillers had fallen 25% in the preceding 12 months. Some smaller explorers have filed for bankruptcy or been forced into restructuring their debt. A series of issues -- reduced flow from wells drilled too close together, low oil and gas prices, and pipeline limits -- have forced producers to slow their growth plans.

The companies that gain the most from the uptick in prices will likely be U.S. producers with sizable short interest, including Apache Corp., Continental Resources Inc., Devon Energy Corp. and Noble Energy Inc., analysts at Houston-based Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co said in a note Sunday.

“Upstream should see some of the biggest gains as the increase in crude price will immediately flow through to improved cash flow,” Tudor Pickering said. “Given duration of outage, we suspect equity performance may be short-lived as investors continue to focus on imbalances in 2020 crude fundamentals.”

It’s not yet clear how long the outage will last. While Saudi Arabia needs weeks to restore full output capacity, the kingdom can restart a significant volume of the halted oil production within days, people familiar with the matter said over the weekend. Saudi Arabia -- or its customers -- may use stockpiles to keep oil supplies flowing in the short term. U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he authorized releasing an amount of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve “sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Rachel Adams-Heard in Houston at radamsheard@bloomberg.net;Tina Davis in New York at tinadavis@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Simon Casey at scasey4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.