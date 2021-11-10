Shane Obata, portfolio manager, Middlefield Capital

FOCUS: Global stocks



MARKET OUTLOOK:

Equity markets rebounded in October, brushing aside worries about inflation, rising interest rates and profit margins. The S&P 500, TSX Composite and MSCI World Index returned 7.0 per cent, 5.0 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively.

According to data collected by Bloomberg, 2021 Global ETF inflows surpassed the $1 trillion mark, building on their record year. With markets hitting fresh highs as we enter a seasonally strong period for equities, we are bullish on the market setup into the end of the year.

Supply chain bottlenecks are contributing to rising costs of purchasing goods and doing business. Despite the resultant near-term challenges, we are encouraged by recent data suggesting the situation is improving. For example, the auto industry, an area where supply chain troubles first appeared, has already started to turn the corner. Ford management cited “significant increases in semiconductor availability” on its Q3 earnings call while GM reported on November 1st that it didn’t have any North American factories closed due to chip shortages for the first time in eight months. Nike announced all of its factories in Vietnam have resumed operating after months of suspension, a positive read through for companies with global manufacturing operations.



TOP PICKS:

Square (SQ NYSE)

(Purchased at $239.34 USD on 8-Nov-21)

Square (SQ) is a leading provider of fintech solutions for SMB merchants and consumers. The company is well positioned to realize better economics as it finishes building a closed loop system that circumvents conventional interchange economics. SQ continues to disrupt traditional finance by offering not only payment processing & POS but also BNPL, checking & savings and lending solutions. The more time consumers spend in SQ’s ecosystem, the less time they spend in traditional banking.



Facebook (FB NASD) (Meta Platforms)

(Purchased at $323.21 USD on 26-Oct-21)

Facebook’s (FB) rebranding efforts were disappointing for many who simply wanted access to the core advertising business. While we acknowledge the Metaverse may not realize its full potential, we would caution investors not to bet against Zuckerberg. He has been a great CEO and capital allocator and deserves the benefit of doubt for his next vision. We are optimistic that FB will overcome iOS changes and believe that sentiment remains far too negative.



Airbnb (ABNB NASD)

(Purchased at $210.55 USD on 8-Nov-21)

Airbnb (ABNB) is a leader in alternative accommodations. Despite COVID, the company reported its biggest quarter ever in Q3’21, with revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net income all the highest on record. We expect ABNB to benefit greatly from the global recovery in travel as well as tailwinds around flexible and remote work. The company is also well positioned to come out of the pandemic with higher profitability, given a laser focus on controlling costs.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND SQ NYSE N N Y FB NASD N N Y ABNB NASD N N Y



PAST PICKS: October 30th, 2020

Alphabet (GOOGL NASD)

Then: $1616.11

Now: $2954.77

Return: 83%

Total Return: 83%

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD NASD)

Then: $75.29

Now: $141.65

Return: 88%

Total Return: 88%

Prologis (PLD NASD)

Then: $99.20

Now: $148.15

Return: 49%

Total Return: 52%

Total Return Average: 74%