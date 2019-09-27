Shane Obata, portfolio manager at Middlefield Capital

Focus: Global equities

MARKET OUTLOOK

Markets continue to trade within a range. Trade tensions have put a ceiling over them while central banks have placed a floor. Uncertainty is affecting global growth. Even so, we remain bullish on equities because of the strength of the consumer.

Financial assets have done extremely well over the past decade. As a result, valuations are elevated. In this challenging environment, investors should look for secular growth stories and defensive real assets.

TOP PICKS

ALPHABET (GOOGL:UW)

Recently purchased at $1,209.21 on Sep. 10.

Alphabet is my favourite company in the world:

It has nine platforms and over 1 billion users (Android, YouTube, Chrome, Search, Maps, Play, Drive, Gmail and Photos).

It’s already massive, but is still growing sales at about 20 per cent.

There’s potential for Google to capture more share in advertising (trade spend, etc.)

New opportunities include the Maps monetization and e-commerce (deep linking, showcase, etc.)

Other bets, such as Waymo, may surprise us.

Regulatory risk is a concern, but it’s difficult to envision sweeping changes given how much utility is provided.

NETFLIX (NFLX:UW)

Recently purchased at $270.20 on Sep. 20.

Netflix will continue to benefit from the secular shift towards streaming:

It’s still about streaming versus linear TV, not streaming versus streaming.

Multiple products will succeed. We do not believe customers have to choose among them yet.

Loss of content is a U.S.-focused problem. Most of the growth will come from the international market.

Moreover, the company will use the money saved to develop new original content .

FERROVIAL (FRRVY OTC)

Recently purchased at €25.22 on Aug. 13.

Ferrovial is one of our preferred infrastructure names:

The 407 ETR highway is its crown jewel. It also has a 25 per cent stake in London’s Heathrow Airport. U.S- managed lanes in Texas, etc. provide upside

It’s got very long-term contracts (in some cases of 80 years). with extremely high profitability (nearly 70 per cent EBITDA margin).

We still like the name after the recent run-up, given its long-term (five-year) underperformance versus EU transportation peers.

Its disposal of the services business will rid the group of a volatile division with deteriorating margins.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND GOOGL N N N NFLX N N N FRVY N N Y

FUND PROFILE

Middlefield Global Infrastructure Fund (Series F)

Performance as of: Aug. 31, 2019

1 month: 0.86% fund, 0.39% index

1 year: 5.93% fund, 11.19% index

3 years: 7.10% fund, 7.86% index

INDEX: S&P Global Infrastructure Index.

Returns are based on reinvested dividends, net of fees and annualized.

TOP HOLDINGS

Capital Power Ferrovial NextEra PNM Resources Vistra

