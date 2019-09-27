21h ago
Shane Obata's Top Picks: Sep. 27, 2019
BNN Bloomberg
Full episode: Market Call for Friday, September 27, 2019
Shane Obata, portfolio manager at Middlefield Capital
Focus: Global equities
MARKET OUTLOOK
Markets continue to trade within a range. Trade tensions have put a ceiling over them while central banks have placed a floor. Uncertainty is affecting global growth. Even so, we remain bullish on equities because of the strength of the consumer.
Financial assets have done extremely well over the past decade. As a result, valuations are elevated. In this challenging environment, investors should look for secular growth stories and defensive real assets.
TOP PICKS
ALPHABET (GOOGL:UW)
Recently purchased at $1,209.21 on Sep. 10.
Alphabet is my favourite company in the world:
- It has nine platforms and over 1 billion users (Android, YouTube, Chrome, Search, Maps, Play, Drive, Gmail and Photos).
- It’s already massive, but is still growing sales at about 20 per cent.
- There’s potential for Google to capture more share in advertising (trade spend, etc.)
- New opportunities include the Maps monetization and e-commerce (deep linking, showcase, etc.)
- Other bets, such as Waymo, may surprise us.
- Regulatory risk is a concern, but it’s difficult to envision sweeping changes given how much utility is provided.
NETFLIX (NFLX:UW)
Recently purchased at $270.20 on Sep. 20.
Netflix will continue to benefit from the secular shift towards streaming:
- It’s still about streaming versus linear TV, not streaming versus streaming.
- Multiple products will succeed. We do not believe customers have to choose among them yet.
- Loss of content is a U.S.-focused problem. Most of the growth will come from the international market.
- Moreover, the company will use the money saved to develop new original content .
FERROVIAL (FRRVY OTC)
Recently purchased at €25.22 on Aug. 13.
Ferrovial is one of our preferred infrastructure names:
- The 407 ETR highway is its crown jewel. It also has a 25 per cent stake in London’s Heathrow Airport. U.S- managed lanes in Texas, etc. provide upside
- It’s got very long-term contracts (in some cases of 80 years). with extremely high profitability (nearly 70 per cent EBITDA margin).
- We still like the name after the recent run-up, given its long-term (five-year) underperformance versus EU transportation peers.
- Its disposal of the services business will rid the group of a volatile division with deteriorating margins.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|GOOGL
|N
|N
|N
|NFLX
|N
|N
|N
|FRVY
|N
|N
|Y
FUND PROFILE
Middlefield Global Infrastructure Fund (Series F)
Performance as of: Aug. 31, 2019
- 1 month: 0.86% fund, 0.39% index
- 1 year: 5.93% fund, 11.19% index
- 3 years: 7.10% fund, 7.86% index
INDEX: S&P Global Infrastructure Index.
Returns are based on reinvested dividends, net of fees and annualized.
TOP HOLDINGS
- Capital Power
- Ferrovial
- NextEra
- PNM Resources
- Vistra
WEBSITE: middlefield.com
TWITTER: @MiddlefieldGrp