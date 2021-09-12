(Bloomberg) -- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the first Marvel film featuring an Asian star, topped the box office for a second straight weekend, extending a run that broke Labor Day holiday records for ticket sales.

The Walt Disney Co. picture, which is exclusively available in cinemas, made $35.8 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to preliminary numbers from Comscore Inc. on Sunday. That missed Boxoffice Pro’s estimate of $37.2 million. Last weekend, it generated $95 million over four days, far surpassing estimates.

“Shang-Chi” easily held off challengers this week. The second-place film “Free Guy” made an estimated $5.8 million on its 5th weekend.

“Malignant,” a thriller from Warner Bros., came in third on its opening weekend. It made an estimated $5.6 million sales, lower than analyst expectation of $6.5 million by Boxoffice Pro. It was also made available to HBO Max subscribers for no extra cost.

“Shang-Chi” has breathed new life into a cinema industry that’s been battered by Covid-19, and fears it won’t ever recover from the rise of streaming services like Netflix. It performed almost as well in theaters in its first three days last weekend as “Black Widow,” another pandemic-era Marvel film with a better-known lead character and star, Scarlett Johansson. “Black Widow” was made available to Disney+ subscribers for a $30 fee at the same time it was released in theaters.

“Malignant” tells the story of a woman, played by Annabelle Wallis, who is terrified of her “shocking visions” only to realize they are “terrifying reality,” according to a description from the studio. The film has a 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Card Counter,” a crime drama distributed by the Universal Pictures unit Focus Features, and “Show Me the Father,” a documentary about families and spirituality from Sony, also came out this weekend. The top ten films overall made $60.1 million, a 44.5% drop compared to last weekend’s $108.3 million.

