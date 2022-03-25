(Bloomberg) --

Shanghai’s new Covid-19 cases jumped over 40% in a single day, hitting a fresh record as authorities scramble to contain the worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic in Wuhan.

There were 2,269 infections reported, with the majority of cases asymptomatic. Only 38 cases had symptoms, data from the municipal health commission showed.

The Chinese financial hub has seen case numbers growing rapidly in the past month, with scores of buildings and apartment blocks locked down and residents confined at home. While Shanghai officials have ruled out fully isolating the city, parts of it will be sealed off and further tested in a move some fear will plunge the financial hub into a de facto lockdown.

The city is also starting to roll out rapid antigen tests to a few districts, including Jing’an district. The tests are designed to supplement existing nucleic acid tests to help discover cases early.

