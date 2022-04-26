(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai’s Covid-19 cases fell for a fourth day, while a mass-testing drive in Beijing unearthed more infections.

Shanghai reported 13,562 local cases and 48 deaths for Tuesday, down from 16,980 infections and 52 deaths on Monday. The financial hub is in the midst of a crippling lockdown that has left much of the city’s 26 million residents confined to their homes.

Beijing reported 34 cases for Tuesday. The capital city has started testing millions of its residents as part of an unprecedented drive to identify and squash omicron’s spread before it spirals out of control.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.