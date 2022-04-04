(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai reported more than 13,000 daily Covid cases for the first time, as a sweeping lockdown of its 25 million residents and mass testing effort uncovered extensive spread of the highly infectious omicron variant.

The Chinese financial hub registered 13,354 local cases for Monday, up from 9,006 a day earlier and from near zero at the start of March, according to a local government statement. Of the total, 13,086 are asymptomatic infections.

Shanghai’s surging caseload has pushed the national daily total to levels not seen since the initial outbreak around Wuhan in early 2020 -- clouding the growth outlook for the world’s second-largest economy and threatening to disrupt the global supply chain.

The worsening outbreak in Shanghai -- home to the Chinese headquarters of many international companies, financial markets and the country’s largest port -- also poses a growing challenge to President Xi Jinping’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus, which has evolved into ever-more elusive variants to sidestep existing curbs.

While Xi has vowed to reduce the economic and social impact of his Covid-fighting measures, Shanghai’s outbreak has caused a surge in local food prices as residents race to stock up on supplies, and made it difficult for residents with chronic medical conditions to get much-needed treatment.

