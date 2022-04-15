(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai’s coronavirus outbreak continued unabated with more than than 23,500 new cases, while the northwestern Chinese city of Xian said it will temporarily impose a partial lockdown after reporting dozens of infections this month.

China reported 24,680 new daily infections for Friday, according to the National Health Commission. More than 80% of Shanghai’s cases were asymptomatic as the virus continues to disrupt spread despite the weeks-long lockdown of 25 million people in the financial hub.

Xian said on Friday that it will act to reduce movements of its residents for four days till April 19. People are advised to stay at home and refrain from unnecessary out-of-home activities, while major entertainment bushinesses including cinemas, bars, museums and hotels are temporarily closed. Restaurants are required to only provide take-away services.

As infections pop up in more and more cities, lockdown measures are hitting Chinese consumption, industrial output and supply chains, and taking a toll on the world’s second-largest economy.

The lockdown in Shanghai has spawned some of the most anti-government criticism in years on the country’s tightly controlled social media, Bloomberg News reported this week. While food shortages have eased in some places, residents of a Shanghai area that hosts research centers for major tech firms fought with police over plans to open quarantine facilities near them, underscoring burgeoning anger over the Chinese government’s handling of its worst Covid outbreak since Wuhan in early 2020.

President Xi Jinping reiterated earlier this week that China will adhere to the Covid Zero policy despite the hardships it is causing, with the government adamant it is less damaging than allowing the virus to spread unconstrained across the country.

More Chinese Cities Look to Lockdown as Outbreak Spreads

