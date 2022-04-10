(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai recorded more than 26,000 new Covid infections as China’s largest documented outbreak continues to spread despite an extended lockdown of the city’s 25 million people.

There were 26,087 infections reported in the Chinese financial hub on Sunday, an all-time high. Cases have climbed from 9,006 cases on April 3.

The tally keeps rising despite the city’s move to lock down its population to curb transmission, starting with the eastern part -- home to the financial district and numerous industrial parks -- on March 28. They were joined by residents in the west on April 1.

There’s been no word on when the restrictions will lift, despite increasing frustration among the population as it gets more difficult to get access to food and medical care.

