(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s Shanghai resort and parks will close temporarily starting March 21 as the Chinese city reports record new Covid-19 infections.

“We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations,” Shanghai Disney Resort said in a statement dated Sunday. Among the halted operations are Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park.

Shanghai has implemented mass mandated testing and reported 17 confirmed local infections and 492 asymptomatic cases as of Saturday, according to Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Heath Commission.

Shanghai Disney Resort had been operating at controlled capacity since mid-March, with attractions at a reduced volume and theater shows suspended, according to its website. Visitors were required to wear masks at all times, provide a negative Nucleic Acid Test within 24 hours and present green QR codes upon entry.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refund or exchange for all guests impacted during this period,” the resort said in the latest statement.

