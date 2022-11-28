(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai Disneyland has been closed again because of China’s Covid restrictions, just days after reopening following a previous virus-related shutdown.

The theme park will close from Tuesday “to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control,” according to a statement. “We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations.”

Key to Walt Disney Co.’s China strategy before the pandemic, Shanghai Disneyland is become an evocative example of the challenges faced by foreign companies grappling with the country’s unyielding Covid Zero approach. Tesla Inc. and other firms had to halt production for weeks earlier in the year during Shanghai’s lockdown, while virus controls in Zhengzhou, a major manufacturing hub for Apple Inc., are said to have left the U.S. company facing a production shortfall of millions of iPhones.

Links to Covid cases have seen Shanghai Disneyland shut down on two previous occasions over the past year. Both times, visitors were locked inside and tested before they could leave. Many still had to isolate once being allowed out of the park. During Shanghai’s lockdown in the spring, the park was closed for 101 days It reopened in June.

Read more: Shanghai Disneyland Locked Visitors in Park

China’s zero tolerance for Covid had already shaken the confidence of U.S. firms in China, according to the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. In a recent survey of about 307 companies, a third had already redirected investment that was planned for China, the chamber said last month.

Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and two resort hotels will continue to operate normally, Shanghai Disneyland said in its statement. Refunds or exchanges will be offered to impacted guests.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.