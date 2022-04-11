(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai eased a lockdown for 43% of its housing complexes, a sign the financial hub is tentatively exiting an unprecedented disruption that strained the economy and wrought havoc on residents’ daily lives.

Authorities divided the city of 25 million people into thousands of smaller areas and classified each sector into one of three categories. From Monday, 7,565 residential compounds that have had no virus infections for two weeks will have their lockdowns lifted, Gu Honghui, deputy secretary general of the municipal government, said at a briefing. Authorities will reimpose lockdown measures if they report even a single new case.

There are 2,460 complexes that have had no new cases in the past week but had reported infections within 14 days, meaning residents will be allowed outside their homes but must stay within their compounds. Another 7,624 communities have reported infections in the past week, and remain restricted to their homes for another seven days.

It’s the first sign of a pathway out of weeks-long lockdown that spiraled into a crisis as residents struggled to get basic food and medical care. Shanghai has emerged as the epicenter of China’s worst virus outbreak since the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan and authorities’ willingness to lock down the country’s financial hub for an extended period signals little appetite to pivot away from a strict Covid Zero strategy.

Read more: Why China Is Sticking With Its Covid Zero Strategy: QuickTake

The easing comes as Shanghai reported a record 26,087 new daily infections Sunday, though about 95% of cases were among people already under isolation, data from the municipal government showed. Many individual housing compounds were locked down earlier in March, before a wider ban on movement was enacted for the city’s east on March 28 and then the west from April 1.

While some people will finally be able to exit their homes, restrictions are still in place even for those with the most freedom of movement. Residents can’t go to any parts of the city that have been designated as ‘controlled’ or ‘sealed’ and must not gather in groups, according to a Shanghai government statement Monday.

Many residents are still struggling to get fresh food and daily necessities despite government efforts to ease supply bottlenecks and deliver packages including eggs, milk, vegetables and meat. Containers are piling up at Shanghai’s port as there’s a shortage of trucks to clear imports.

