(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai’s stock exchange will provide online services over IPO approval meetings, consultations and road shows as half of the city faces a lockdown in turns to staunch a spiraling outbreak in the Chinese financial hub.

The exchange will extend the time window for listed companies’ statement releases to 11 p.m., according to a bourse statement, and companies can apply for postponing releases of full-year earnings to April 30.

The city of 25 million people will first lock down areas east of the Huangpu River, which includes its financial district and industrial parks, for four days starting Monday. Then the lockdown will shift to the city’s west for another four days, according to a statement Sunday from the local government.

The bourse will also offer a “green channel” for bond releases by companies that are seriously hurt by the pandemic and plan to use proceeds for Covid controls or the repayment of due bonds.

“The market impact on the lockdown in Shanghai should not be significant as the duration seen in the recent lockdowns seems to be getting shorter (from months to weeks), for example Shenzhen’s lockdown this month lasted for about a week before resuming normal business operations,” Kelvin Wong, analyst at CMC Markets (Singapore) Pte., said over emailed comment.

Read: Shanghai to Lock Down Half City in Turns for Mass Covid Test

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.