(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai found the first cases of Covid-19 outside of quarantine in six days, raising questions about whether the easing of the city’s lockdown will be impacted.

Total infections in Shanghai rose to 858 on Thursday from 719 on Wednesday, with three of the cases found outside of government quarantine. Authorities started to ease the lockdown -- which had confined residents to their homes and curtailed business activity -- earlier this week after the city hit a milestone of three days of zero community transmission.

However, many restrictions remain in place and swaths of the city’s population are still largely stuck inside their compounds. Residents must produce a pass to exit their compounds and can only leave by bike or on foot. The passes are distributed to each apartment by residential committees, allowing one person per family to leave during appointed hours for grocery errands.

Read more: China’s Stimulus Tops $5 Trillion as Covid Zero Batters Economy

In Beijing, new cases rose to 62 on Thursday from 55 on Wednesday. The capital earlier this week locked down some areas of the Fengtai district for seven days and started three rounds of mass testing across four districts as authorities race to stamp out the virus.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.