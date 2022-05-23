(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. announced more production halts at factories in Japan due to parts shortages caused by Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown.

The world’s biggest automaker is suspending some production at five plants in Japan in June, in addition to other suspensions already announced for May. The moves suggest supply-chain bottlenecks could persist even as Shanghai moves to end a two-month lockdown.

Toyota plans to produce an average of 850,000 vehicles per month in June through August, up from 712,000 units a year earlier. The automaker kept its forecast for producing 9.7 million units for the fiscal year through March.

“The shortage of semiconductors, spread of Covid-19 and other factors are making it difficult to look ahead,” Toyota said in a statement Tuesday. “But we will continue to make every effort possible to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.”

