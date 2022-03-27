(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai became China’s biggest virus hotspot after reporting another record increase in daily Covid-19 infections.

The financial hub overtook the northeastern province of Jilin, which reported 2,078 cases for Saturday. Shanghai has 2,676 new infections, a jump of 18% from a day earlier, according to data from the municipal health commission.

Covid-19 cases in Shanghai kept hitting records in the past week, though a vast majority are asymptomatic.

Shanghai has seen infections grow rapidly in the past month, with scores of buildings and apartment blocks locked down and residents confined at home. While the financial hub’s officials have ruled out fully isolating the city, parts of it will be sealed off and further tested in a move some fear will plunge it into a de-facto lockdown.

China reported 5,550 local Covid-19 cases for Saturday.

(Updates with Jilin data in second paragraph.)

