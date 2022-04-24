(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai is erecting metal barriers nearly a month into a city-wide shutdown, a reflection of how its Covid crisis is intensifying despite strict curbs that have kept millions of people locked in their homes for weeks.

The green chain-link fences are being installed in the country’s most populous city after authorities declared tougher measures to achieve “dynamic Covid Zero.” Shanghai residents were dismayed to find the barriers sealing exits from their buildings, as trucks deposited piles of the fencing over the weekend, according to photos and posts shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Many complained the measures were inhumane and posed serious fire hazards by blocking escape routes. Pictures on social media also showed the fencing sealed off sections of the normally busy Yongkang Road, known for its bars and restaurants.

City authorities started a “nine action” plan on Friday, which included reducing social mixing as much as possible by ensuring residents don’t leave their homes or compounds if there have been any positive cases. China reported 20,194 infections on Sunday, most of them in Shanghai.

The metal barriers represent an escalation of restrictions that began on March 28, when officials hoped that a two-pronged lockdown would quickly get the outbreak under control. Instead the strict mitigation measures have dragged on, making it difficult for residents to get access to fresh food and essential medical care, even as case counts remain elevated.

Many China watchers and residents of the country’s biggest cities never believed that the draconian measures used elsewhere to contain Covid would be implemented in places like Shanghai or Beijing, which is now facing its own outbreak. The increasingly severe policies are starting to weigh on the population and raise questions about their costs and benefits.

Zhong Hongjun, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, used to be a moderate supporter of the Covid Zero strategy. He changed his mind and now opposes what he calls inhumane measures, he said on the social media site Weibo.

“I always thought that Shanghai would never stoop to this low,” Zhong wrote on Friday. “I was too naive and stupid.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.