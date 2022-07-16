(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai reported 26 new local Covid cases on Saturday, including two confirmed samples and 24 infections without symptoms, the local government said on its official WeChat channel on Sunday.

The city also added two high-risk and 12 medium-risk areas subject to lockdowns, while removing another 41 such areas from the list effective July 17, the government said.

The Covid situation in the financial hub remains “relatively severe,” with pressures on both local cases rebounding and importing new cases from outside, Zhao Dandan, the deputy head of the city’s health bureau, said at a briefing Saturday afternoon.

Shanghai reported a total of 11 new cases outside quarantine areas since July 3, Zhao said.

