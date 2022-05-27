(Bloomberg) -- China’s financial hub, Shanghai, reported another Covid infection outside quarantine even as total case numbers in the city continue to decline; while the daily toll in capital Beijing fell for the fifth straight day.

Shanghai logged a total of 170 infections for Friday, one of which was found in the community through regular mass testing, health officials said in a statement. The total daily case count in the city has steadily trended down over the past week.

Persistent coronavirus cases among people not in quarantine underscore the challenge Shanghai faces in keeping the virus in check after more than a month of punishing lockdowns. Under China’s Covid Zero strategy, authorities have taken drastic measures to quarantine all those infected and isolate people exposed to them -- in some cases all residents of an entire apartment block -- to prevent the virus spreading.

The city on May 17 reached its goal of no new Covid infections in the broader community for three consecutive days, a crucial milestone that authorities said would allow them to start unwinding lockdowns. In the past week, however, isolated cases have been reported, the most recent on May 25.

In Beijing, officials reported 24 new daily cases, dropping for the fifth day from a peak of almost 100 as health authorities manage to stamp out most of the early clusters. Still, officials in the capital face challenges in trying to eradicate the spread of virus, which has persisted for more than a month.

Beijing has imposed restrictions including asking people in many of its downtown districts to work from home, suspending a significant part of its public transportation network, and closing all but essential businesses and shops to try contain the outbreak. The city has so far avoided the strict lockdowns imposed by Shanghai.

