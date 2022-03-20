(Bloomberg) -- China’s financial hub Shanghai reported record high new Covid infections as it implemented mass mandated testing to reduce transmissions of the virus.

The new cases as of Saturday include 17 confirmed local infections and 492 that are asymptomatic, Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Heath Commission, said at a press conference on Sunday.

Wu called for increased effort to scale up testing, which has been effective in identifying cases and helping block further transmission. China has allowed the use of rapid antigen tests kits to ease the demand from people to be diagnosed.

Shanghai, which has a population of 25 million, has capacity to test up to 1.9 million people a day, he said. The city uses the express antigen tests for screening for triage management, while nucleic acid tests remain the only recognizable method of proof for the virus, Wu said.

Shanghai hospitals discharged a record 121 recovered patients on Sunday, as infections from the latest omicron variant of the virus prove to have milder symptoms while being more transmissable.

