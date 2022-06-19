(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai’s weekend Covid-testing blitz found the virus seemingly contained, after a spike in cases last week had fanned concern the city would be plunged back into lockdown.

The financial hub reported 13 Covid cases for Sunday, with just one found outside government-mandated quarantine for the second day in a row.

It was the first weekend of a mass-testing drive designed to stamp out the virus after community cases rose in the days after the city emerged from a punishing two-month lockdown.

China is increasingly relying on frequent mass testing to stick to its Covid Zero stance in the face of the hyper-infectious omicron variant, with tens of thousands of testing booths being set up across large hubs nationwide to allow regular swabbing.

In Beijing, five cases were recorded on Sunday. The capital resumed all subway services and some bus operations yesterday as cases decline.

