Shanghai Says All New Covid Cases Friday Found in Quarantine

(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai’s Covid-19 outbreak showed further signs of stabilizing with all new infections on Friday found in quarantine while a flareup in capital Beijing may have plateaued.

Shanghai reported a total of 10,181 new cases April 29, down from 15,032 the previous day. Of the total, 8,932 new asymptomatic infections, all within the quarantine scope while the confirmed cases were either found in lockdown or reclassified from previously known asymptomatic cases, according to a statement Saturday.

Beijing detected 48 new local confirmed cases and six asymptomatic infections yesterday, according to a statement from the city’s health commission.

