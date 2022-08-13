(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai will reopen kindergartens, primary and secondary schools in September, almost six months after in-person classes were suspended, with strict measures in place to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Students and teachers must be in Shanghai for two weeks before schools start on Sept. 1, and take two nucleic acid, or PCR, Covid tests within three days before returning to campuses, the city’s education authority said in a statement on Sunday. They will also need to produce a negative test result everyday to attend classes as China continues to pursue a Covid Zero policy.

The financial hub suspended all in-person classes for school-age children in March, shortly before the city went into a bruising two-month lockdown. Infections have since fallen but it’s facing a potential flare-up as five cases were found in the city Saturday.

Shanghai on Sunday added two areas it deemed at “mid-risk” for Covid infections, both of which are now subject to lockdown measures. Residents still face the daily risk of being confined to their apartments or housing compounds for days or weeks at short notice. Some high schools students were allowed to return to school in June.

Read More: China’s Covid Zero Could Last for Years Because It Works For Xi

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.