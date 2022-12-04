(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai said it will scrap Covid PCR test requirements in public transportation and outdoor venues across the city from Monday, in another major shift away from China’s zero-tolerance strategy amid protests over pandemic restrictions.

Residents will no longer need to show that they’ve tested negative for Covid tests to enter subways, buses and parks, removing a requirement that’s been a major source of inconvenience for the public.

The government of Shanghai, the country’s financial hub, said in a statement that it will keep “optimizing and adjusting” Covid controls according to the central government’s policy and developments with the pandemic.

