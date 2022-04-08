Shanghai Sees Another Record Covid Cases Friday at Over 23,000

(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai reported 23,624 local Covid cases for Friday, another record daily tally, as the city battles China’s worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan.

The number includes 22,609 asymptomatic cases, according to a statement from the municipal government.

China’s financial hub has seen cases grow quickly since the city imposed a lockdown on Mar. 28 that has now extended to the entire city.

