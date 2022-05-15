(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai reported a second day of no Covid-19 cases outside quarantine, putting it on the brink of meeting the three days of zero community transmission that officials have said is required to start easing a punishing six-week lockdown.

The city reported 938 cases for Sunday, compared to 1,369 for Saturday -- the first time the daily tally has been below 1,000 since March 23.

Officials in the financial hub said Friday they’re seeking to stop community spread of the virus by May 20.

In the first step toward a return to normal life, shopping malls, department and convenience stores and supermarkets will gradually resume operations from Monday. Drug stores and barbers will also be allowed to reopen, while restaurants can offer takeaway beyond only online options previously, Shanghai Vice Mayor Chen Tong said at a briefing Sunday.

Once a clear success story, China’s Covid strategy has become a liability. The zero-tolerance approach that kept the virus out for much of the pandemic is struggling to contain the virus without more and more disruptive control measures in the face of more contagious variants. The prospect of lockdowns across major cities still looms large, with Beijing facing a growing list of Covid restrictions.

The capital reported 54 cases for Sunday compared with 41 on Saturday. The city on Sunday ordered all public transport and car-hailing services to be suspended in the Fangshan district, where 12 infections were found Saturday. Residents in that district, as well as Chaoyang, Shunyi and Fengtai have been asked to work from home. The city will conduct three rounds of testing in 12 of its 16 districts from Monday.

Officials have denied Beijing will be locked down amid growing concern the response to a persistent outbreak is about to be intensified.

