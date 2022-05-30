(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai will let residents in low-risk areas leave and enter their compounds as the financial hub takes its biggest steps toward lifting a two-month strict lockdown.

The city will resume taxi and ride hailing services while allowing cars onto the road in low-risk areas, the municipal government said in a statement on Monday. Shanghai will also reopen bus, subway and ferry services in an orderly manner from June 1.

These measures signal the most significant easing on movement for a sizeable part of Shanghai’s 25 million residents after nearly two months of home confinement. It also lays the groundwork for a fuller return to normalcy in the country’s most economically important city after the government showed an unwavering commitment to its Covid Zero policy to combat a surge in cases. Infections in the financial hub fell to 67 on Sunday, about half the level of the day before.

With economic growth faltering, the city has announced accelerated approvals for property projects and incentives for car buyers among other moves.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.